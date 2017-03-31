The ‘Fast & Furious’ crew has created $500 million in movie damage

Being Fast & Furious is an expensive profession—very expensive, in fact.

Over the course of seven films, the crew of musclebound badasses has blown up expensive cars, damaged skyscrapers, and totaled roads all over the world.

The cost for all that? At least $514 million.

This insurance company has put together some infographics on the damage caused by the crew, and it’s quite the sum.

The most expensive thing the group has destroyed is a Lykan Hypersport by W Motors that's valued at over $3 million, and the character who caused the most damage is Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, followed by Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and The Rock's Luke Hobbs.

With Fate of the Furious set to come out on April 14, the cost of damage should only get higher—much higher.