Find Out What Gronk Dreams About In Ridiculous Music Video

Rob Gronkowski is having an offseason to remember. From vacationing in Las Vegas, to crashing WrestleMania 33, to chugging beers with fans at the Super Bowl parade, and crashing Sean Spicer’s White House press briefing, it makes you wonder: What goes on in this man's head?

Well, we finally have an answer.

Gronk and his good friend Mojo Rawley are now the stars of a new music video from 3LAU (Justin Blau), a rising EDM artist. The video shows us what really goes on inside Gronkowski’s unconscious mind, and let’s just say it’s everything you expected: partying, half-dressed women, and dancing.

The video features Gronk washing his car (with a swarm of bikini-clad women), a trampoline party and pillow fight with Mojo (while surrounded by the swarm of bikini-clad women), and, oh yeah, Gronk’s naked abs serving as the centerpiece for a sushi-sex party (with the same swarm of bikini-clad women).

If there's one thing for certain, it's that Gronk knows how to have a good time.

For a second I almost forgot he plays football.