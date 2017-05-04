Floyd Mayweather Admits Conor McGregor Might Beat Him In Boxing Bout

Surprising news has erupted from the Floyd Mayweather camp: The undefeated boxing champion has admitted the fact that he could lose to Conor McGregor.

Citing the age difference between the two fighters and McGregor’s standup boxing style while fighting in the UFC, Mayweather said he can’t knock the Irishman.

“I’m not going sit right here and knock Conor McGregor," he said. "He’s gone out there and done what he’s had to do. It’s obvious he’s done something right thus far to get to the point where he’s at.”

SEE ALSO: UFC Star Conor McGregor Vs. Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Boxing Saga

Not only did Mayweather credit McGregor for his prowess in the world of MMA, calling him one of the “biggest names in MMA,” but he also admitted that—if the fight happens—the bout may not work in the 20-year boxing veteran's favor.

“I’ve been off for a couple of years and I’m 40 years old now," he said. "So, I’m a lot older and he’s still in his 20s and I’m in my 40s now. So that could play a major key, we don’t know. And he’s a heavy hitter.”

Why all the compliments to McGregor? Is Mayweather having second thoughts about fighting “The Notorious?”

SEE ALSO: Dana White Says The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Contract Should Be Signed Soon

Though Mayweather is heavily favored by fans, even the man himself can’t predict the outcome of the potential bout.

“Does he have a good chance at upsetting Floyd Mayweather?" he said. "I can’t say, but anything can happen in the sport of boxing.”

This is a nice change of pace for Mayweather, who is usually either insulting McGregor or boasting on social media.

The fight still hasn’t been set, but we hope to hear some agreement out of both camps soon.

SEE ALSO: The Mayweather Clan Continues To Show No Respect To Conor McGregor

Until then, McGregor may have no choice but to return to the UFC.

But, if McGregor does return, he won’t be fighting either of the Diaz brothers anytime soon.

According to Dana White, they are done fighting.

“I don’t know if these guys will ever fight again," he said. "We offer them fights all the time.”

Check out White’s full interview below.