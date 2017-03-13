Floyd Mayweather is 'Coming Out Of Retirement' To Fight Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has been touring the United Kingdom, which you may also know is close to McGregor’s home in Ireland. To no surprise, McGregor’s name was mentioned quite a few times.

SEE ALSO: Is This Video Why McGregor Think Mayweather Is "Petrified" Of Him

The biggest story to come out of Mayweather's tour of the UK is that he has officially announced he is out of retirement in order to pursue a fight with McGregor, telling the UFC champion to fight him in June.

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor,” Mayweather said in an interview with FightHype.com, “We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this sh*t happens quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

SEE ALSO: Floyd Mayweather Offered McGregor $15 Million For Fight

Mayweather retired from the sport of boxing in September of 2015 after his victory over Andre Berto, moving his career record to 49-0. Since that time, Mayweather wanted no part of returning to the ring, until McGregor’s name was brought to the spotlight.

“For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor. I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June.”

SEE ALSO: The Mayweather Vs. McGregor Saga Continues

Though McGregor has said he expects his next fight to be in the boxing ring, the two-time champion is currently on a break from fighting as the birth of his first born son is expected in May.

So, June might be too early, but who knows? Maybe “Money” (pun intended) will influence his timeline to move up, as it is looking like the biggest pay-per-view event of all time.