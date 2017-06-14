News

Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor superfight is finalized for August 26, fighters confirm

The undefeated boxer and current UFC lightweight champion will finally face off in Las Vegas, both fighters tweeted Wednesday.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor squaring up
Getty Images

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is putting his undefeated record on the line once more.

After months of ceaseless hype, "Money" will finally come out of retirement to step into the ring against Conor McGregor, the Irish MMA superstar and current UFC lightweight champion, in a to-be-decided venue in Las Vegas on August 26.

Mayweather confirmed the fight on social media, writing: "IT'S OFFICIAL!!!"

McGregor wasted no time in hyping the fight, tweeting "THE FIGHT IS ON" accompanied of a picture of himself with Floyd Mayweather, Sr.

The fight confirmation was first reported Wednesday afternoon by Yahoo! Sports reporter Kevin Iole.

This is a developing story. Check back to Men's Fitness for updates.

Comments