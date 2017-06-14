Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor superfight is finalized for August 26, fighters confirm

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is putting his undefeated record on the line once more.

After months of ceaseless hype, "Money" will finally come out of retirement to step into the ring against Conor McGregor, the Irish MMA superstar and current UFC lightweight champion, in a to-be-decided venue in Las Vegas on August 26.

Mayweather confirmed the fight on social media, writing: "IT'S OFFICIAL!!!"

McGregor wasted no time in hyping the fight, tweeting "THE FIGHT IS ON" accompanied of a picture of himself with Floyd Mayweather, Sr.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The fight confirmation was first reported Wednesday afternoon by Yahoo! Sports reporter Kevin Iole.

