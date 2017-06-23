Floyd Mayweather Jr. Has Choice Words for Conor McGregor

Now that the logistics of the superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are all in place, it's time to resume with the trash talking.

And, right on schedule, here's video of Mayweather doing a little heavy bag work, a little sparring, and a lot of talking during a recent training session.

The undefeated boxing champ starts off with his mantra, "You name him. I beat him." He then proceeds to get a little more detailed with the trash talk before going back to work on the heavy bag. “I can get a black eye, a bloody nose, I can have a bad day in the gym,” Mayweather can be heard saying on the TMZ clip. “At the end of the day, I don't have a bad payday and I don't have a bad night under the lights."

"Money" may be well past his prime, but he's still got the speed, skills, and superior boxing IQ to go toe-to-toe with the best, which leads many to believe that MMA fighter McGregor has little chance to defeat Mayweather at his own sport.

Still, there's plenty of intrigue; and thousands will be shelling out what amounts to millions to PPV for a chance to see this cross-sport spectacle. Until then, you can be sure to hear much more from the champion trash talkers.

Will "The Notorious" shock the world and have the final word, or will it be the heavily favored "Money" who talks the talk? Answers to these and many other questions will finally surface on August 26 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.