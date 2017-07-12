News

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight: The 11 Best, Most Intense Photos From Their First Press Conference

Sparks flew—but nothing was more fiery than McGregor's suit.

by
1 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight
Harry How

The road to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor superfight started on Tuesday, and it was with a bang.

The two fighters met at their first press conference in Los Angeles to kick-start a worldwide tour that will take them to Toronto, Brooklyn, and London.

This is the first time that a fighter as high-profile as McGregor will be stepping out of the Octagon and into the boxing ring, which has led to unprecedented anticipation for the matchup. Mayweather is undefeated at 49-0 in his career, so he’s putting the possibility of a clean record to 50 wins on the line.

While many in the sport aren’t giving McGregor a chance in this bout, the champion UFC star has five strategies he could follow to get the advantage on Mayweather. McGregor, of course, entered the press conference in Los Angeles with plenty of bluster and confidence—just look at his suit.

Both Mayweather and McGregor were confident, loud, and a bit ridiculous during the press conference. McGregor said he'd knock Mayweather out by the fourth round, while the boxer taunted McGregor with his past major paydays, saying that the MMA star “only made $3 million for his last fight.”

Here are the best photos from the Mayweather-McGregor press conference in Los Angeles.

2 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
Harry How / Getty

"I’m going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words." — Conor McGregor

3 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
Harry How / Getty

“Everyone knows I’ve never backed down from anybody. You line them up, and I knock them down like bowling pins. On August 26, I’m knocking Conor out." — Floyd Mayweather

4 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
Harry How / Getty

“I’m a young, confident, happy man. I’ve worked extremely hard for this. I’m going to embrace everything. No one can do anything to me. I’m going to have a good time." — Conor McGregor

5 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
Harry How / Getty

“Even if he catches one of my punches with his glove, it will still hurt him. I’m like nothing he’s ever seen before." — Conor McGregor

6 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

“I am guaranteeing you this. You are going out on your face or on your back. So which way do you want to go?" — Floyd Mayweather

7 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

“Floyd will be unconscious inside of four rounds. The power and ferociousness that I have, he’s never experienced it before. I don’t fear him." — Conor McGregor

8 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

“This was something that the fans wanted to see. I spoke to my team and said that the Mayweather–McGregor fight can be the biggest fight in history. That’s what we’re here to turn into reality." — Floyd Mayweather

9 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

"I don’t fear (Floyd Mayweather). I don’t fear his limited set of rules." — Conor McGregor

10 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

“McGregor is a professional, stand-up fighter. The only loss he took was when he was on the ground. He’s a tough competitor and I’m taking him very seriously." — Floyd Mayweather

11 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

"He’s in a fucking tracksuit. He can’t even afford a suit anymore." — Conor McGregor

12 of 12

Best Photos from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor World Press
GENE BLEVINS / Getty

“It takes two warriors to bring an event like this together. The two biggest forces in combat sports made this happen." — Floyd Mayweather

Topics:
Comments