Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight: The 11 Best, Most Intense Photos From Their First Press Conference

Harry How

The road to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor superfight started on Tuesday, and it was with a bang.

The two fighters met at their first press conference in Los Angeles to kick-start a worldwide tour that will take them to Toronto, Brooklyn, and London.

This is the first time that a fighter as high-profile as McGregor will be stepping out of the Octagon and into the boxing ring, which has led to unprecedented anticipation for the matchup. Mayweather is undefeated at 49-0 in his career, so he’s putting the possibility of a clean record to 50 wins on the line.

While many in the sport aren’t giving McGregor a chance in this bout, the champion UFC star has five strategies he could follow to get the advantage on Mayweather. McGregor, of course, entered the press conference in Los Angeles with plenty of bluster and confidence—just look at his suit.

Both Mayweather and McGregor were confident, loud, and a bit ridiculous during the press conference. McGregor said he'd knock Mayweather out by the fourth round, while the boxer taunted McGregor with his past major paydays, saying that the MMA star “only made $3 million for his last fight.”

Here are the best photos from the Mayweather-McGregor press conference in Los Angeles.