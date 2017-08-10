Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight: Nevada State Athletic Commission Will Hear Requests for 8-Ounce Gloves

For Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, the gloves are coming off.

Well, actually, they might just be getting lighter.

After Mayweather issued a challenge to McGregor about fighting with 8-oz gloves on August 1, that proposal could become a reality.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission formally announced that both Mayweather and McGregor have “submitted official requests” for the glove change, according to ESPN.

Based on the state regulations, all fights at 147lbs or more—Mayweather vs. McGregor will be at 154 lbs—are required to use 10-oz gloves. In the UFC, fighters use gloves at 4-6oz, giving the fighters a better chance to inflict damage.

"Both camps have submitted a waiver by the date we requested, which was today," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN. "The commission will hear both camps' reasoning as to why it should deviate from its regulations during a scheduled meeting on August 16. Our chairman, Anthony Marnell, will then lead a conversation with the other commission members and they will vote on it that day."

Each fighter's camp will be able to present its argument for the chance to vote on the decision by the commission on August 16, 10 days before the fight.

McGregor and Mayweather have gone back and forth over their press tour and training sessions about knockouts and who will inflict more pain, and this decision could seemingly be an advantage for McGregor. Since the UFC fighter is used to using lighter gloves, it could make McGregor more comfortable; but for as much as it gives McGregor a leg up, it also gives Mayweather the same advantage.

Could this decision lead to a knockout on August 26? Only time will tell.