Free Agent NFL Running Back DeAngelo Williams Looks to Give Pro Wrestling a Try

He may not be hanging up his football cleats for the upcoming NFL season, but DeAngelo Williams is certainly willing to showcase his athletic talents in a completely different venue—profesional wrestling.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Williams is set to tag team with Quinn "Moose" Ojinnaka, a former NFL offensive lineman for the Atlanta Falcons. The tandem will compete against Chris Adonis and Eli Drake as part of IMPACT Wrestling's July 2 "Slammiversary" in Orlando, FL.

This past April, the 34-year-old former Panthers and Steelers RB appeared on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling where he learned the professional wrestling skills and techniques to survive the sport.

The Trending Topic of the day was @DeAngeloRB competing at #Slamm15. Check out part of his training with @ScottDamore now! @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/B67p8r5nSb — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 9, 2017

"I'm a huge, huge, huge fan of professional wrestling, and everything I'm going to do in the ring will be for the wrestlers who I have watched in the past, as well as those I still watch today. I respect the sport, the wrestlers and everything that comes with it," Williams said in a press release sent out by IMPACT Wrestling. "You're going to get everything I have inside the IMPACT Wrestling ring; I'm going to try to show off my athletic ability."

Williams is certainly not the only NFL player to test the waters of pro wrestling. Along with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee who recently made his wrestling intentions known, other well-known ballers including Adam Jones, Brian Urlacher, and Brandon Jacobs have also dabbled with some time on the canvas. And let's not forget New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who definitely has a career with the WWE once his playing days in the NFL are over.

Who could forget Gronk's appearance at WrestleMania 33?