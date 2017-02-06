Gal Gadot is Fierce and Sexy in New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer

The newly-released International TV trailer for the much-anticipated Wonder Woman movie shows Gal Gadot fully immersing herself in the heroic role. She's shown wielding her lasso of truth as well as the famed God killer sword as she leaves her home to join the war to end all wars.

On the heels of disappointing critical reception for Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, many DC fans are hoping this installment could be the ace in the hole the franchise needs.

If this trailer is any indication, we're in for an electrifying treat! We will get to see Wonder Woman flex her muscles when the film hits theaters June 2.