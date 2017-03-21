Garrett McNamara Surfs 78ft Wave in Portugal, a New Guinness World Record

Nazaré, Portugal is home to some of the biggest, most exciting waves on the planet, making it ideal for the big wave surfing community. With waves the size of skyscrapers, this location brings together surfers from all over the world, each trying to catch their own monster ride.

On November 10, 2011, Garrett McNamara did just that, surfing what is being called the tallest wave ever ridden. And to everyone’s enjoyment, the 44-year-old Hawaiian pro surfer filmed the entire event on video.

Sure, it’s been a few years, but after a panel of big wave and photography experts analyzed the footage, Guinness World Records has finally gotten around to certifying McNamara’s wave as the "Largest Wave Ever Surfed" at 78 feet.

Well done McNamara. Also, check out this video of him surfing a 100-footer in 2013, though it still has yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.