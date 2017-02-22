Georges St-Pierre Wants To Fight McGregor Or Bisping

Last week it was announced that former two-time welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre had officially re-signed with the UFC, enabling his return to MMA competition for after more than three years of no competition.

The majority of the mixed martial arts world is excited for the return of St-Pierre, who is regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time. This time though, GSP (St-Pierre) wants to fight with the biggest names in the UFC.

SEE ALSO: GSP Vacates UFC Welterweight Title And Goes On indefinite Leave

GSP’s longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, talked with Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour and talked about what he would like GSP to have in his long-awaited comeback. No, he doesn’t want a shot at the welterweight title, but rather a superfight against the likes of Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

“My ideal scenario, I don’t know if it’s still up for grabs, but I was really happy when there was a buzzing of Bisping or McGregor. I thought these two would be two epic fights. One, he would go a little lower (in weight); one, he would go a little higher. But those are really, really intriguing fights.”

SEE ALSO: Georges St-Pierre: The Saint Of MMA

There are obviously a lot of variables involved, but if one thing is for certain, he does not care about the welterweight title he used to hold.

“So I think the welterweight title is not something he is thinking about right now because of the current landscape, but there is always the 185-pound belt. And of course, McGregor is such a mega-star that if you put those two on a main event, I don’t think that anybody in the world wouldn’t watch that. I think that even non-MMA fans would watch that. But again, I don’t do that match-ups, I don’t do the managing, I’m just talking as a trainer."

Zahabi added, "I’m not so worried about titles. I think he’s done that. It would be great if it’s a title, but it comes down to a good name that he likes and it’s exciting, and it’s something the fans would want to see.”

SEE ALSO: Georges St-Pierre: I'm Ready To Return To The UFC

As of now, there is no one lined up for the comeback return of St-Pierre. Although a bout against McGregor is unlikely with his looming rumors of a mega-fight match with Floyd Mayweather, Bisping might just be a possibility. Who knows, maybe GSP will get his “superfight”.