Get Ready for 'Batgirl' to Hit the Big Screen

"Holy hotness, Bat Fans," there's a new Caped Crusader coming to town. Variety has reported that Batgirl will soon be flying solo to a theater near you. That’s right, the sexy super heroine is finally getting her standalone feature film to showcase her crime-fighting chops.

Behind the highly-anticipated film is comic book-geek legend Joss Whedon, whose credits include The Avengers, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, X-Men, Thor and Captain America to name a few. With Whedon at the helm, Batgirl will be in good hands and prove to be a worthy addition to the Warner Bros, DC Extended Universe. The Batgirl film will be the second movie from DC Films to star a female lead after Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, which opens in early June.

With the behind-the-scenes big name now in place, the question is: Who will be taking the on-screen role as the leading "girl?" No official word as of yet, but whoever steps into Barbara Gordon's alter ego better have the physique to rock that killer batsuit, and the conditioning to take on the superhero's tough physical demands.

