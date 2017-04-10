Get Ready To See A Lot More Skin in New 'Baywatch' Movie

If you were a fan of the original Baywatch TV show back in the day for the provocative swimsuits worn by its female cast members, you're really going to enjoy the big-screen version of the popular '90s hit program.

For starters, it features Hollywood's biggest box office draw, "The Rock," who will no doubt be flaunting plenty of muscle on the sands of Malibu along with the equally ripped Zac Efron. But its the bevy of beautiful and buxom ladies that will really be lighting up the screen in this 2017 remake, according to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The new Baywatch movie is “far dirtier” than the TV series with “more gratuitous boobs per minute than you can imagine,” said the film's star, Johnson, in an article for The Sun. And with the incredibly sexy Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera strutting the sands in those head-turning, red swimsuits, those slo-mo runs across the Malibu shore will be worth the price of admission.

“We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high," said "The Rock." "Plot was important, don’t get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow-motion runs." While the eye-candy will be plentiful in this flick, there also won't be any shortage of laughter during this glimpse of a lifeguard's day at the beach.

Just be warned, you may not want to bring your kids to this beach. "The original version looks like children’s TV compared to the filthy big-screen version," said the muscular leading lifeguard.

In case you're looking for a little taste, check out this Baywatch trailer released a few months ago.