The Good Citizens of Los Angeles To Pay Tribute to Adam West

Press Release

Holy Bat-signal, Batman! In a fitting tribute to pop culture icon Adam West, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Department Chief Charlie Beck will join surprise Bat-guests for a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal at City Hall this Thursday evening, June 15.

The legendary star of the classic Batman TV series, which aired from 1966-68, passed away on Friday, June 9 at the age of 88. In remembrance of West’s unforgettable portrayal of the celebrated “Bright Knight,” Mayor Garcetti and Chief Beck will light the iconic Bat-signal, which will be projected onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at Spring Street. Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter.

Here are the details of the ceremony:

When: Thursday, June 15

Time: 9:00 PM PST

Location: Los Angeles City Hall, Spring Street Steps: 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

If fans are not able to join in the tribute Thursday night, the West family encourages Adam’s “old chums” to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.