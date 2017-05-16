News

Gronk Goes Shirtless And Shows Up With Sexy Cheerleader At Friend's Wedding

From Super Bowls to Vegas parties, tight end Rob Gronkowski is having an offseason to remember.

by
Gronk shirtless.
Billie Weiss | Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is having an epic offseason, from chugging beers with fans at the Super Bowl parade, to appearing at WrestleMania and partying in Las Vegas.

This time, the New England Patriots star is apparently hooking up with cheerleaders and, of course, ripping off his shirt in public.

This past weekend Gronk, who turned 28 on Sunday, showed up to his friend’s wedding with Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.

Kostek and Gronkowski have a history together, though it was denied in the past—but is the party animal finally tamed?

Gronk even described her as his “sexy date”:

To be honest, “sexy” is an understatement—take a look these Instagram posts and try not to drop your jaw.

Hitched or not, Gronk is seriously winning at life.

