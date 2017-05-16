Gronk Goes Shirtless And Shows Up With Sexy Cheerleader At Friend's Wedding

Rob Gronkowski is having an epic offseason, from chugging beers with fans at the Super Bowl parade, to appearing at WrestleMania and partying in Las Vegas.

This time, the New England Patriots star is apparently hooking up with cheerleaders and, of course, ripping off his shirt in public.

Gronk celebrated his 28th birthday at a wedding over the weekend... pic.twitter.com/0HmLZv5Ffj — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 15, 2017

This past weekend Gronk, who turned 28 on Sunday, showed up to his friend’s wedding with Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.

Kostek and Gronkowski have a history together, though it was denied in the past—but is the party animal finally tamed?

Gronk even described her as his “sexy date”:

To be honest, “sexy” is an understatement—take a look these Instagram posts and try not to drop your jaw.

waking up with such a full heart this morninghappy Monday baby loves A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on May 8, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

when someone says Swedish fish say whaaaaa?!? A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

@valenadi Swim2017 collection coming soon A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Aug 9, 2016 at 8:29am PDT

Hitched or not, Gronk is seriously winning at life.