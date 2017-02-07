Gronk Inadvertently Sniffs Zac Efron's Jocks While Hanging with The Rock

We know Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, but that doesn’t stop him from making some of his most memorable moments away from the turf. Here, Gronk is sharing some spotlight with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an extremely bromantic promo for the upcoming Baywatch film.

The newly-crowned two-time Super Bowl champ is so ecstatic about his new ring, that he completely dismisses the fact that he had Zac Effron’s underwear all over his face, then proceeds to bro out.

This video is the 8th installment in the "Rock Out With Your Gronk Out" mini-series. You can check out the rest of the episodes on The Rock’s Instagram page. Baywatch is due out May 26.