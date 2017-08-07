‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Music Video: See Dave Bautista, David Hasselhoff, and Chris Pratt Like Never Before

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast and crew really know how to rock out.

Ahead of the movie's release on home video platforms, Marvel dropped a music video for “Inferno” featuring a bunch of actors from the film, including both Dave Bautista and David Hasselhoff in starring roles.

It’s perfectly retro: “The Hoff” belts out some tunes, Bautista plays the guitar, and director James Gunn gets to bang the drums.

It’s a guarantee: You’ve never seen Dave Bautista like this before.

Make sure to watch until the end to get a special Men’s Fitness cover-star cameo from Chris Pratt:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits all home video platforms on August 22.