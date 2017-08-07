News

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Music Video: See Dave Bautista, David Hasselhoff, and Chris Pratt Like Never Before

Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, director James Gunn, and more of the ‘Guardians’ join in on the retro fun.

Isa Foltin/WireImage/Getty, Image Group LA via Getty Images

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast and crew really know how to rock out.

Ahead of the movie's release on home video platforms, Marvel dropped a music video for “Inferno” featuring a bunch of actors from the film, including both Dave Bautista and David Hasselhoff in starring roles.

It’s perfectly retro: “The Hoff” belts out some tunes, Bautista plays the guitar, and director James Gunn gets to bang the drums.

It’s a guarantee: You’ve never seen Dave Bautista like this before.

Make sure to watch until the end to get a special Men’s Fitness cover-star cameo from Chris Pratt:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits all home video platforms on August 22.

