Guy Slices Himself With 80Ft Homemade Whip

Bigger is always better. Yeah, nope. YouTuber Bryan Ropar found out the hard way that this is not the case in the world of whips.

Ropar posted a video to his Bryan Ropar’s World of Science and Engineering YouTube channel, where he decided to create and test out an 80-foot bull whip.

Unfortunately, the whip proved to be too long, and thanks to physics, the whipper became the whipee. Everytime he cracked it, the loop was so large it came back to reach him at the other end.

But, the best part of the video has to be the third (and final) time he throws his arm forward. This time the whip ferociously strikes him on his hand and chest causing him to leap away in pain.

As he stands over the rope, he says, “Well that was by far one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Yes, we highly advise against doing this. But, bravo Bryan, keep trying.