Gym Fail Friday: Cheerleader Falls From Pyramid, And Gets Dropped By Rescuers

During Thursday’s UCLA vs. Oregon basketball game, one cheerleaders night went from bad to worse. During a timeout break, the Bruins cheerleader took a nasty fall from the top of the pyramid during a routine.

SEE ALSO: Hot Girls: NFL Cheerleaders Photo Gallery

If this wasn’t bad enough, as she was being carried out, the man carrying her slipped and fell, dropping her to the hardwood a second time!

SEE ALSO: Gym Fail Friday: Man Does Bizarre Thrusting Motion In Gym

Despite how painful the incident looked, according to CBS Sports, the cheerleader was said to be okay and walked off the court under her own power.

Thx for all the well wishes, Sophie was evaluated by emergency medical staff and was back on the court for that amazing win! — UCLA Spirit Squad (@UCLASpiritSquad) February 10, 2017

But, that doesn’t mean she escaped Gym Fail Friday! Check out the video below.