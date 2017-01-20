Gym Fail Friday: Man Does Bizarre Thrusting Exercise In Gym

Today is Gym Fail Friday, and with Valentine’s Day in less than a month why not take a look at one motivated man’s unique use of a lat-pulldown machine.

In the video, filmed by a curious observer, the hip-thrusting gym-goer, without an ounce of embarrassment pulls at the weight in a very unusual movement.

You can be the judge what muscle group this man is trying to build up. Watch your ladies, guys.