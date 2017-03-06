Hafþór Björnsson Breaks Another Record at the Arnold Classic

Hafþór Björnsson may have come in second at the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic, but he definitely didn't disappoint at creating some kick-ass highlights. The Mountain shined bright at the sandbag toss when he heaved 100 pounds 15 feet into the air without much of a struggle.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

SEE ALSO: Hafthór 'Thor' Björnsson Goes for Washing Machine Throw World Record

He also added to his impressive competition by deadlifting 966 pounds.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:22am PST

However, Björnsson is no rookie to breaking records. In 2015 he broke a kettlebell by throwing it over 19 feet in the air.

SEE ALSO: The Mountain’s “Deloading Phase” Includes Him Lifting 500 Pounds

Although he didn’t win, he did enjoy the competition and posted this picture with the champ Brian Shaw and said, “We'll meet again soon. WSM is close and I'm looking forward to our battle there!”