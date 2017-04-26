Hafþór ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson Warms Up With Over 600 Pounds

Hafþór Björnsson has finished in the top three for the past five years at the World’s Strongest Man Competition, and now he’s ready to take the crown.

The Icelander was recently crushing some 617-lb squats at the gym leading up to the competition.

The interesting thing about the whole situation is that the strongman claims this to be his warmup.

Also, while at the gym he banged out a set of 440 lbs on the bench press.

Björnsson is fresh off his victory at Europe’s Strongest Man, where he did a few rather incredible things like pulling a two-tier bus and flipping some massive monster truck tires.

The World’s Strongest Man competition is heading to Botswana, Africa, this year. The first round will take place between May 20-23, and the Grand Final will be May 27-28. The competition brings 30 of the world's most powerful brutes to tough it out and see who reigns supreme.