Hafthor 'Thor' Bjornsson 'Robbed' at World's Strongest Man Event

This past weekend at the World's Strongest Man competition in Botswana, Hafthór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson was so close to taking home the title he could taste it. Unfortunately, a penalty from the judges during the Viking Press event ultimately sunk his chances for winning the coveted top spot. The Icelandic strongman, who trains and eats like a beast to get in peak condition for each Strongman event, was none too pleased by the questionable penalty.

"This weekend I was robbed. The integrity of my beloved sport is in question," said Bjornsson, according to The Mirror Online. "I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me. They say I double dipped. This would have been equal first place with Eddie Hall, which would have scored me one point higher. I know it's only one point, but sometimes one point can change the game completely."

Really proud of my effort in the Viking Press at The Worlds Strongest Man. I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me. They say I double dipped. This would have been equal first place with Eddie Hall, which would have scored me one point higher. I know it's only one point, but sometimes one point can change the game completely. Strongman fans out there what do you think? A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on May 28, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

In his Instagram post, Bjornsson went on to ask strongman fans what they thought of the one-point penalty. And while the response wasn't unanimous, most believed "The Mountain" was indeed robbed, paving the way for Eddie "The Beast" Hall to win this year's title.

Hall became the first Brit to win the World's Strongest Man competition since Gary Taylor 24 years ago. Although a small consolation, Bjornsson was able to finish second ahead of four-time champion Brian Shaw, who came in third.

