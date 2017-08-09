HBO Picks Up 'Ballers' for a Fourth Season

Not even halfway through Season 3 of HBO's comedy Ballers, and word is out the hit show, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will be picked up for another run.

The premium cable channel officially made the announcement earlier this week to the delight of Ballers fans. Johnson was also pleased with the news, showing his thanks to the network and all those involved for making the series a success.

Ballers stars Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL pro who makes the transition from star football player to one who represents them. Things don't always work out for Johnson's charismatic character, but the attempts to land big-money clients make for plenty of laughs and raised brows along the way.

No indication as of yet as to how many episodes are slotted for the upcoming season, but if the pattern holds steady expect that number to be 10.

With the upcoming sequel to San Andreas, along with various other projects including Skyscraper, Rampage, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and his Black Adam character for DCEU—not to mention the hours he puts in at the gym each week—you've got to wonder where the man finds the time to get it all done.

And on those rare occasions when Johnson is able to take a breather, you might find him working on his body ink. In this recent Instagram post, "The Rock" talks about the evolution of his famous bull tattoo as it gets an upgrade from artist Nikko Hurtado.