HBO Picks Up 'Ballers' for a Fourth Season

Not even halfway through Season 3 of HBO's comedy Ballers, and word is out the hit show, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will be picked up for another run.
The premium cable channel officially made the announcement earlier this week to the delight of Ballers fans. Johnson was also pleased with the news, showing his thanks to the network and all those involved for making the series a success.
Jus deliverin' a package of gratitude. @HBO has officially picked up #Ballers SEASON 4. And a big congrats to @IssaRae and the cast/crew of #Insecure! Thank you all out there for rockin' with us and diggin' our show. Luv and appreciate you and I'm grateful to the bone. #Ballers #Season4 #HBO #SevenBucksProds #LetsRoll
Ballers stars Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL pro who makes the transition from star football player to one who represents them. Things don't always work out for Johnson's charismatic character, but the attempts to land big-money clients make for plenty of laughs and raised brows along the way.
No indication as of yet as to how many episodes are slotted for the upcoming season, but if the pattern holds steady expect that number to be 10.
With the upcoming sequel to San Andreas, along with various other projects including Skyscraper, Rampage, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and his Black Adam character for DCEU—not to mention the hours he puts in at the gym each week—you've got to wonder where the man finds the time to get it all done.
And on those rare occasions when Johnson is able to take a breather, you might find him working on his body ink. In this recent Instagram post, "The Rock" talks about the evolution of his famous bull tattoo as it gets an upgrade from artist Nikko Hurtado.
Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull #WheresMyVicodin