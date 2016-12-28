Henry Cavill & Dwayne Johnson Hint at Upcoming Superman and Black Adam Movie

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:25am PST

It has been no secret that The Rock was cast as DC anti-hero Black Adam several years ago, according to ew.com. He was originally cast for a Shazam movie, but with this recent post by The Rock it looks like we might be seeing Dwayne Johnson in a different movie in the DC Universe. In the caption of the picture Johnson said, “Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings,” he also added "#DCWorldsWillCollide."

The picture has over 1 million likes and clearly sent fans of The Rock and DC fans into a frenzy. The next movie in the DC lineup is Wonder Woman, which is set to release June of 2017.

Specifically for The Rock, he also has several upcoming films in 2017 including; Baywatch, Jumanji, The Fate of the Furious.

