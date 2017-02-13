How Cassandra DePecol Traveled Every Country on the Planet

For most, traveling is the ultimate break from reality and responsibilities. And if you're being honest: your fitness and diet. Your regimen all but falls apart by the time you touch down. But this couldn't be farther from the truth for Cassie DePecol, the 27-year-old nvironmental activist and entrepreneur headling news for her monumental achievement. DePecol just finished a record-setting journey around the world in just 18 months. (If you're trying to crunch the numbers, she spent about 2-5 days in each destination.)

She documented her trip, titled “Expedition 196” after the 193 sovereign countries, plus Taiwan, Kosovo and Palestine, on her Instagram and blog to promote the message of Peace Through Sustainable Tourism.

A photo posted by Cassie De Pecol | Official Pg (@expedition_196) on Jul 6, 2016 at 2:58am PDT

Her journey began on July 24th, 2015, and ended on Feb. 2, 2017—a timeframe that broke the previous record by one year and nine months. DePecol now holds the Guinness World Record for “Fastest Person (Female) to Travel to All Sovereign Nations” and is the first documented woman, youngest woman, youngest American, and fastest American to make the journey.

Oh, and she just so happens to be a triathlete, too. When she could, DePecol documented her workouts—proving it's sure as hell possible to keep up your fitness and travel the world at the same time. Now that she's back, DePecol is training for her first full Ironman, which she plans to compete in by 2018.

Fitness on the road is just as important as fitness any other day. Health is everything. #priorities A photo posted by Cassie De Pecol | Official Pg (@expedition_196) on Aug 2, 2016 at 7:59am PDT

And in case you needed any more motivation to be a better human today, DePecol also posted how, along her journey, she spoke with over 15,000 students in over 40 countries about her mission to inspire.

