Hugh Jackman Hints at Appearance of Wolverine's Yellow Suit

It's an outfit you don’t see everyday, but fans of the much-anticipated movie, Logan are thrilled to see it featured in a recent Twitter post from the film’s star, Hugh Jackman.

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman Reveals Intense 'Logan' Poster

If this is indeed Jackman’s last go as Wolverine, wouldn’t it be fitting if we finally got to see the classic yellow Wolverine suit on the big screen? So far no official word has been given as to the outfit's appearance, but the conjecture has been put in motion with Jackson’s recent tweet.

And while Hugh kept it cryptic with his two word caption - “The Original” - it leads us to believe there’s a reason for the unveiling, and chances are good the suit will at some point get some screen-time in Logan.

SEE ALSO: The Wolverine Workout: 4-Weeks to Shred Like Hugh Jackman

Yes, the anticipation is killing us too, but we’re less than a month away from the movie’s release on March 3, 2017, when we’ll find out once and for all what becomes of Wolverine and his stylish yellow suit.



