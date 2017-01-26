News

Hugh Jackman Reveals Intense ‘Logan’ Poster

As the release date is inching up for the what could be Jackman’s last time as 'Wolverine' he dropped off a fierce poster to hold us over.

LOGAN. 3.3.17

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

After the final Logan trailer was released last week, the internet has been buzzing with anticipation for what will most likely be Hugh Jackman's last go as Wolverine on the big screen. In this new poster you can feel the intensity of a wounded Wolverine with scars all over his face and grey speckled beard. 

Below is some of the feedback from the poster found on Hugh Jackman’s Twitter. 

Fans are just as excited, if not more then when Jackman originally made his debut as Wolverine back in 2000 in the original X-Men. The character has such turned into a cultural icon. 

— Monica Yadav (@MonicaYadav08) January 26, 2017

