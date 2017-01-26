Hugh Jackman Reveals Intense ‘Logan’ Poster

LOGAN. 3.3.17 A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:38am PST

After the final Logan trailer was released last week, the internet has been buzzing with anticipation for what will most likely be Hugh Jackman's last go as Wolverine on the big screen. In this new poster you can feel the intensity of a wounded Wolverine with scars all over his face and grey speckled beard.

Below is some of the feedback from the poster found on Hugh Jackman’s Twitter.

@RealHughJackman honestly this looks like the best movie of the year — ClevelandStrOHIO (@SuperStroh64) January 26, 2017

@RealHughJackman I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS HUGH. I'LL BE CRYING WATCHING THIS FILM! — Monica Yadav (@MonicaYadav08) January 26, 2017

Fans are just as excited, if not more then when Jackman originally made his debut as Wolverine back in 2000 in the original X-Men. The character has such turned into a cultural icon.

