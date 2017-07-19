Indian Rambo: Tiger Shroff Steps Into Sylvester Stallone's Role in Bollywood Remake

L: Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times/Getty, R: M! Capital Ventures

One of the most badass characters in movie history is about to go global: Rambo is heading to Bollywood.

Taking the lead in the new film will be actor Tiger Shroff, a martial arts expert who's previously helped ripped star Aamir Khan train for his action movies. Shroff has previously starred in the superhero film A Flying Jatt and the martial arts film Baaghi, so he’s no stranger to action and getting into some battles on screen.

Sylvester Stallone, the original star of the series, won’t be appearing in the remake, but he gave the production his blessing: “I wish them well on their own,” Stallone told Deadline through a spokesperson.

For Shroff, getting a role that Stallone made famous was a dream come true. The actor wrote on Instagram after the news was first announced that he “grew up on this character” and was “humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later.”

‪Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake #greatestactionheroofalltime #legend #irreplacable‬ #rambo A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 19, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

In keeping with the original story, the remake “will follow the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land. Forced into the dangerous jungles and frozen mountains of the Himalayas, he unleashes mayhem and destruction, becoming the unstoppable machine he was trained to be,” according to IndieWire.

Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand, will start shooting in February 2018 for a release later that year.

Here’s a look at the new Rambo.