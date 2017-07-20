James Harrison Has a New Way to Play Volleyball, and It Looks Absolutely Brutal

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

This isn't like any game of volleyball you've seen before.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison took to Instagram to show off his latest workout, which isn't quite what you'd expect. As you can see above, instead of a typical gym routine, Harrison threw medicine balls with his exercise partners on a volleyball court.

In case you're wondering what the name of the exercise is, take it from the man himself: "It's called a one handed Danneyball throw."

Something tells us this probably won't become an official sport any time soon, but, if it did, maybe Harrison would take a break from football.