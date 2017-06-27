James Harrison Posts Video of His Intense Volleyball-Like Game

Don't get us wrong, we appreciate a good game of volleyball as much as the next guy. It's a great way to catch some rays, have fun with friends, and get in a fat-blasting cardio session that promotes greater health.

However, that just won't do for those like Steelers All-Pro linebacker James Harrison, who needs a bit more intensity when it comes to his exercise. Those who follow Harrison on social media know how hard the man prefers to push it in the gym and on the field. And from the looks of his latest Instagram video on the sand, he has that same attitude when it comes to the volleyball pit.

Danneyball 7-0 beating @vinnywill98 and I gave @goldenb0y21 @spoonjones56 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Here's Harrison along with fellow NFL pros Vince Williams and Robert Golden, and free agent Sean Weatherspoon hitting the volleyball court for a slightly different spin on the popular beach activity. Instead of going with the standard-size, lightweight ball, the players opt for a much larger and heavier one to hurl toward each other. In this case, it's a 10-lb medicine ball that does the trick.

Known for taking his workouts to the extreme both in and out of the gym, Harrison regularly posts clips of his superhuman strength and athleticism for the rest of us to marvel at.

Here are just a few of the star linebacker's recent workouts that keep him at the top of the badass baller list.

Dumbbell rows A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Sledge hammer work A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:40am PDT