James Harrison Tackles Single-arm Landmines During Workout

He may be pushing 40, but James Harrison is in no way slowing down when it comes to his performance on the field and in the gym. Just check out this recent Instagram post where the All-Pro linebacker crushes the single-arm landmine exercise.

Single arm landmine A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Aug 30, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Social media followers of the Pittsburgh Steeler have become accustomed to his varied displays of strength over the years.

From throwing around a lot of muscle on the volleyball court...

Danneyball 7-0 beating @vinnywill98 and I gave @goldenb0y21 @spoonjones56 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

...to going eight plates deep on the decline bench, Harrison continues to push the limits during his strength-training sessions.

Better than the last time A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

What about knocking out a few hip thrusts with an insane amount of weight?

#Repost @underarmour (@get_repost) ・・・ @jhharrison92 reps the collective amount of weight the average person lifts in their lifetime. A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

It's no wonder the 39-year-old continues to play at an elite level. Look for the linebacker to continue his dominance on the field for the 2017 NFL season.