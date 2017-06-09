Jason Momoa Conquers Rock-Climbing Wall, Then Destroys Chair

A few days ago we posted Jason Momoa's unsuccessful attempt to scale a steep, inclined rock wall with his bare hands. And while his desire and display of upper-body strength was impressive, the man who got absurdly jacked to play Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League film was unable to complete the mission.

Those familiar with Momoa's strength, athleticism, and perseverance knew the wall would ultimately be defeated. And that's exactly what happened in a follow-up attempt.

Momoa shared his triumphant climb on Instagram when he posted this video of himself making his way to the top.

My lunch break. FINALLY 20 attempts at least. On the 45 with @soill slopers Sorry about the cussing. But I can't help it. I LOVE CLIMBiNG #dirtbagforlife #metallicahelpmesend #fuckyourchair. aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

The jacked actor was so excited to finally conquer the daunting hurdle, he belted out a few choice words before running down the hall to celebrate his accomplishment. A euphoric moment for sure, and one that any guy could appreciate after crushing a difficult challenge.

The only real loser in the scenario was the chair, which found itself in the wrong place at the wrong time.