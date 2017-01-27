Jason Momoa Throws Axes With Jimmy Kimmel

Jason Momoa, star of Netflix's Frontier, is known for being a tough guy on-screen, but it doesn't stop there. He makes and throws tomahawks in his spare time for fun, and he took his hobby onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Momoa supplied some axes to teach Kimmel and Guillermo how to throw them. Guinness in hand, he showed everyone how it's done and drove the audience wild.



Throwing tomahawks drinking Guinness Me Guillermo And my jimmy Watch me on @JimmyKimmel – Tonight on ABC! #KIMMEL. @netflix @discoverycanada #frontier. @blkwlfco BLACK WOLF CO A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

This isn't the first time he went public with his axe-throwing antics. He's also shared it on his Instagram, which is full of beer and general badassery.



I love beer and throwing Hawks mahalo @jackaxesinc BOOM A video posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 11, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Catch Momoa starring in Aquaman, which hits theaters Oct. 5, 2018.

