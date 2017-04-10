Jason Statham Says “It’s a Godsend” Dwayne Johnson Never Sent Him to the Hospital filming ‘Fast 8’

The eighth installment of the action-packed Fast and Furious franchise is almost here, which means plenty of media time for the film’s stars.

Jason Statham recently was on the Jim and Sam Show and dished on some of his fight scenes with Dwayne Johnson and his passion for action movies in general. Luckily for Statham, he described "The Rock"’s fight choreography skills as “extremely precise, he’s just so relaxed, he’s just a diamond to work with.”

Johnson also had a few things to add about his experience working with Statham during these fight scenes.

Great interview w/ Statham. He won't admit the amount of takes he ruined from laughing hard due to my shit talkin'. Norton is my bald twin. https://t.co/HZuRC7DkIY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2017

Here is a clip of the fight that Statham was referencing from the last movie in the interview.

SEE ALSO: The Science Behind The Rock Vs. Statham Fight in 'Furious 7'

If you pay close attention you can see some of the shooting and editing techniques that Statham mentioned during the interview.

From the already-released clips, there will be a jail fight scene, where both "The Rock" and Statham show off their incredible skills.

The F. Gary Gray-directed film Fate of the Furious will be released this Friday.

SEE ALSO: Vin Diesel Goes Rogue in New 'Fast 8' Trailer