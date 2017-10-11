Jean-Claude Van Damme and UFC Ring Announcer Bruce Buffer Get Jacked at Gold's Gym

Jean-Claude Van Damme continues to kick ass on the big screen. He also continues to go full throttle at the gym to maintain a superior level of strength and conditioning.

A familiar face at Gold's in Venice, CA, the dedicated fitness enthusiast was recently spotted training with UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer, according to a new post on Buffer's Instagram page.

In this pic shared by Buffer, the two are looking lean and jacked after a session with the weights.

Great seeing my friend @JCVD in Gold’s Gym today looking happy & fit as always... He will be back on my #ITSTIME® Podcast in next few weeks to let us know all going on & more! #UFC #BUFFLIFE A post shared by Bruce Buffer (@brucebufferufc) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

This isn't the first time the martial artist known for his creative fight scenes and amazing splits was spotted after a workout at the iron mecca. Just a couple months back, the "Muscles from Brussels" was spotted shirtless outside of Gold's Gym, showing off his impressive physique.