Jean-Claude Van Damme Launches Action-Packed Emojis

Not finding just the right emoji to drive your point home? Don't sweat it, because now with VanDammemoji™ you can get the most ass-kicking emojis ever to make that bold statement anytime you need it. International martial arts action film actor, screenwriter, producer, and director Jean-Claude Van Damme has now officially entered the digital game. In collaboration with Automatik, the “Muscles from Brussels” releases VanDammemoj in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

VanDammemoji includes over 160 awesome emojis modeled after JCVD's world-renowned enthusiasm for physical fitness and creativity. The suite of designs offers fans an impressive menu of animated characters that celebrate Van Damme’s iconic facial expressions, mannerisms, and inimitable movie and television career performance that everyone can enjoy. The keyboard’s empowering emojis highlight Van Damme’s lifestyle; including his infamous training regimen and unrivaled fighting moves, allowing fitness enthusiasts to leverage the Jean Claude's passion and personality unlike ever before. With each emoji, users can express themselves and enjoy Van Damme’s encouraging, incomparable energy and spirit in every message. Here are a few that we think M&Fers would especially appreciate.

“I have been a fan of JCVD since childhood, so this collaboration is a honor.“ says Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, partner at Automatik. “Our number one goal was to ensure that the detail of every emoji, particularly his facial and body resemblance, as well as the reconstruction of his moves, was flawless. We’re extremely fortunate to work with some of the best creatives in the business to develop the emojis for Jean-Claude. The design is great and we’re equally excited that the entire keyboard offers expressions that fans and users will find convenient and exciting to use in everyday conversation. In 2017, Automatik will be partnering on additional celebrity-driven collaborations and we’re excited by the range of creative opportunities.”

Fans can expect to see ongoing, additional updates added to the keyboard, reflecting Van Damme’s lifestyle, routines and projects. VanDammemoji is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play for $1.99 USD. Direct links may be found at VanDammemoji.com.