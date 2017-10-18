News

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Most Memorable Moments

Take a trip down memory lane with this legendary action star.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the greatest action stars of all time, but he didn't start out that way. Born in Brussels, Belgium, JCVD moved to the U.S. when he was 21 years old. Before he got his big break, he worked as carpet layer, a pizza delivery man, a limo driver, and even a bouncer at a club (thanks to his pal Chuck Norris).

After seven years in the states, he starred in his first Hollywood hit, Bloodsport. His martial arts abilities (which he had been honing since the age of 11) and his dashing good looks got him noticed and he went on to star in bevy of action-packed thrillers.

Click through to check out some of JCVD's most memorable moments throughout the years.

Van Damme In Cannes, France, on May 12, 2000.

Van Damme attends The Ritz-Carlton, Mauna Lani Celebrity Sports Invitational on May 16, 1991, at The Ritz-Carlton Mauna Lani in Kohala Coast, HI.

Van Damme promotes Damage Seven Jeans at Harrods London in London, Great Britain.

Van Damme attends the 1992 NATO/ShoWest Convention on Feb. 18, 1992, at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Van Damme on Oct. 18, 1990, dining at Spago in West Hollywood, CA.

Van Damme in a fight pose in a scene from the film Death Warrant, 1990.

Van Damme kicks an opponent in a scene from the film Kickboxer, 1991.

Van Damme arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual Guy's Choice Awards held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.

Van Damme attends the 10th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on April 19, 1997, at Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA.

Van Damme arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheater on June 3, 2012, in Universal City, CA.

Van Damme attends The Las Hadas Sweet Sixteen Celebrity Sports Invitational on May 11, 1990, at the Las Hadas Golf Resort and Marina in Manzanillo, Mexico.

Van Damme, circa 1985.

Van Damme on the set of Universal Soldier, 1991.

