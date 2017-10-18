Jean-Claude Van Damme's Most Memorable Moments

Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty

Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the greatest action stars of all time, but he didn't start out that way. Born in Brussels, Belgium, JCVD moved to the U.S. when he was 21 years old. Before he got his big break, he worked as carpet layer, a pizza delivery man, a limo driver, and even a bouncer at a club (thanks to his pal Chuck Norris).

After seven years in the states, he starred in his first Hollywood hit, Bloodsport. His martial arts abilities (which he had been honing since the age of 11) and his dashing good looks got him noticed and he went on to star in bevy of action-packed thrillers.

Click through to check out some of JCVD's most memorable moments throughout the years.