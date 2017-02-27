Jerry Seinfeld Convinced Hugh Jackman To Retire As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been the face of Wolverine for more than fifteen years now, ever since he was casted in the original X-Men released in 2000. But he has popped those Adamantium claws for the last time in his new upcoming movie, Logan.

Who is to thank for Jackman finally hanging up his claws as Wolverine?

Jackman appeared on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week saying it was a phone call with longtime friend and comedian Jerry Seinfeld that led him to consider retiring.

“I was just chatting with him about, ‘Why did you finish (Seinfeld) after that eight or ninth season? What was the point? What was the tipping point?'” Jackman recalled. “And he was very clear. He said, ‘Look, when you’re creating something it’s very important not to run yourself dry. It’s not about finishing on top, necessarily, but making sure you’ve, creatively, still got something left, which propels you into whatever’s next.’"

“As he was talking to me, I went home and said, ‘Deb, this is it. This is the last one.' And then, like, the next morning, I wake up at four in the morning and I record into a voice memo because I had this really strong idea what to do for the next one, and that’s like two years ago or something.”

When you consider Jackman’s long tenure as Wolverine, this strategy really does make a whole lot of sense, but we will surely miss him on screen.

With less than a week till Logan hits theaters, get excited as this might just be one of the most anticipated movies of all time, receiving excellent ratings from both IMDb (9.5/10) and Rotten Tomatoes (95%).

Logan, directed by James Mangold, will be released in theaters everywhere March 3.