Jinder Mahal Shares His Pre-'SummerSlam' Workout on Instagram

A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Jinder Mahal has a lot on the line this Sunday.

Mahal, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to WWE champion in the months after WrestleMania, has successfully defended his belt from Randy Orton on multiple occasions. However, at SummerSlam Mahal has a new threat to deal with: high-flying fan-favorite Shinsuke Nakamura.

To get ready for his title defense, Mahal has been training at the headquarters for Nutrition Solutions, the company that makes the pre-planned meals he eats to keep his diet consistent.

In the video above, Mahal showcases some of his favorite workouts, including medicine ball throws and kettlebell lifts.

As Mahal himself says, "The more I sweat during training, the less I bleed in battle."

SummerSlam will stream live around the world Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.