Joe Frazier bruised and bloodied Sylvester Stallone during 'Rocky III'

Sylvester Stallone has been in some bloody battles over the course of his movie career, but nothing quite like the time he met Smokin’ Joe Frazier.

A day after Stallone posted a retro photo of Hulk Hogan and recounted the story that the wrestler sent three stuntmen to the hospital on Rocky III, the Expendables star told fans another story about the time he met Frazier and hoped to get him into Rocky III as Clubber Lang. The legendary Rocky actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram alongside the former undisputed heavyweight champion, showing off the huge gash that Frazier left on him after the two stepped in the ring for some sparring—a gash that left Stallone with a bloody head and six stitches.

Of course, Mr. T ended up playing the role—making our list of the 25 most physically dominating villains of all time—but first Stallone wanted to try and get a real boxer into the mix.

Check out the story, but make sure to say it in your head with the ‘Stallone’ voice—it only makes it better.