Joe Manganiello adds more muscle to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Rampage’ film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s newest film just got a whole lot more muscular.

The former M&F cover star is close to locking in a role in Johnson’s Rampage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation of the 1980s video game, which recently added Oscar nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight), will feature three huge monsters—a gorilla, crocodile, and wolf—as they destroy cities across America.

Johnson is set to play the “animal-loving hero,” while Manganiello will be the head of a private military group that battles with the monsters. Based on Manganiello’s Instagram page—and these 10 monstrous workout posts—the actor should have no problem battling with massive, Godzilla-like creatures:

Manganiello has been getting into fighting shape already to portray the villain in Ben Affleck’s The Batman, in which he'll star as the elite assassin Deathstroke. Manganiello recently joined the Dragon Talk podcast to talk about his training for the film:

“I started katana training recently,” Manganiello said. “Like live sword training. And I started meeting with various martial arts teachers and discussing with them, ‘Ok, so what are the most offensive styles of martial arts.’ So then you start cooking, and then you start building a story. Kind of outside-in. That’s like a very physical way to build a story.”

Apart from sword training, Manganiello likely will be getting in the gym to work on his physique for Batman and Rampage. The actor detailed his intense training routine for Men’s Fitness, including a rundown of the big lifts he likes to use: the bench press, overhead press, lateral raises, cable work, and triceps extensions to stay massive.

Johnson and Manganiello should make for a great team—or perhaps enemies—in Rampage.

Rampage, directed by Brad Peyton and starring Johnson, Manganiello, and Harris, is set for release in 2018.