John Cena Celebrates His 40th Birthday By Deadlifting More Than 600 Pounds

It’s been a big month for WWE superstar John Cena, who, at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

On Sunday, April 23, the newly engaged Cena turned 40 years old. Although the WWE superstar-turned-actor entered his 40s, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

SEE ALSO: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At Wrestlemania 33

On Twitter, Cena made sure the world knew he's still “the face that runs the place,” posting a video of himself celebrating his birthday in the only way he knows how.

That is, deadlifting an insane 602 lbs with ease.

SEE ALSO: John Cena Squats "Today Show" Weatherman Al Roker

Yes, John Cena, we see you.

Actually, no we don't. #YouCan’tSeeMe

“Hustle Loyalty Respect” is not just an expression, it’s the measure of the man. Happy birthday to the Babe Ruth of WWE, @JohnCena. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2017