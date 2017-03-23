John Cena Really Wants You to Remember this Number

The Muscle & Fitness cover star proves once again he's no one-trick pony.

While the WWE legend was on NBC’s The Tonight Show last night, he crushed the “Whisper Challenge,” and dropped off a Southpaw Regional Wrestling T-shirt to Jimmy Fallon in the process. Also while on the show he talked about his love for wrestling and how pumped he is for WrestleMania 33 in the clip below. He didn’t spoil any endings, but did mention that WrestleMania is where “Dreams will me made, and crushed.”

WrestleMania 33 is coming up on April 2—in case you didn’t get the memo—and here are the matches you should be on the lookout for: