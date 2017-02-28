John Cena Regrets His Feud With The Rock

A few years ago, John Cena wasn't pleased that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left WWE to focus on his film career. But people change.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Superstar talked about how he regrets his reaction to The Rock's shift in careers.

“It was stupid of me, It genuinely was," confessed Cena. "That was my perspective at the time...For me to not be able to see Dwayne’s vision on what he wanted to do personally, and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorant on my part."

It's worth pointing out that in the years since Cena dissed The Rock, he's had a blossoming acting career of his own - most notably as Amy Schumer's gym-junkie boyfriend Steven in the film Trainwreck.

Cena also mentions that he has apologized to Johnson publicly, and that he's happy that Johnson returned to WWE despite his other commitments: "It was one-sided and selfish, and I’m glad the way it worked out, but I apologize for not being able to see his side of the fence.”

If you want to learn about Cena's workout secrets, check out the March issue of M&F, on newsstands now.