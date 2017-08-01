John Cena Reportedly Lands Role in 'Transformers' Spinoff 'Bumblebee'

The big-screen resume continues to grow for WWE superstar John Cena, whose credits include box-office hits Trainwreck, The Wall, Daddy's Home, and Sisters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Prototype" secured yet another prominent role, this one in Paramount's upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. While Cena's monstrous physique seems a perfect match for a Transformers film, no details on his character have been released. However, we do know that the film will be a prequel to the current batch of Michael Bay blockbusters.

Set in 1987, a yellow and black bot finds refuge in a beach town junkyard before being discovered by the movie's lead, Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). Upon reviving the battle-scarred machine, Charlie soon learns it's not your run-of-the-mill VW bug. Along with Cena and Steinfeld, the flick features a young cast including Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos, and Gracie Dzienny.

Originally set to debut on June 8, 2018, the spinoff was bumped back to December 21, putting the action flick on a collision course with Jason Momoa's Aquaman, which is set for release that same day. Which muscleman will come out on top is anyone's guess, but one thing's for sure: These movies will make a killing at the box office. Transformers: The Last Knight, which hit theaters earlier this summer, has already racked up $568.9 million worldwide, according to THR.

So why do we think Cena is perfect for a role that may require some heavy lifting?

Here's his entire full-body workout, if you think you're up to the task.