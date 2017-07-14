John Cena's 'We Are America' Commercial Nominated For Primetime Emmy Award

John Cena has made a name for himself as a WWE superstar, actor, and Make-A-Wish MVP. Now he can add another title to his growing list of accolades: Emmy nominee.

Cena's commercial "We Are America," which was created with The Ad Council as part of its "Love Has No Labels" campaign, was announced this week as being nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Commercial.

The commercial, which was released on July 4 last year, has Cena celebrating America's diversity and explaining to the viewer that "labels don't devalue us, they define us...After all, what's more American than freedom to celebrate the things that makes us, us?" Cena's message is that we should celebrate all of the people that make up our country regardless of race, gender, sexuality, ability, or religion.

The 2017 Primetime Emmys air Sept. 17, 2017, on ABC.