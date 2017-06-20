Jon Gruden's Son Deuce is a Champion Powerlifter

Deuce Gruden—son of former NFL coach Jon Gruden—may lack the height and speed to play professional football, but when it comes to strength the 23-year-old is an absolute beast with a passion for strength training.

That passion showed this past Monday at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Belarus, where Gruden took gold in the junior 183-lb weight class.

Jon Gruden's son, Deuce, just won Gold at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships. (Jon Gruden) pic.twitter.com/I8H9cihIeK — Neeta Sreekanth (@NeetaSreekanth) June 19, 2017

The 5'5" avid lifter became enamored with the heavy weights several years ago, and hasn't looked back since. “I fell in love with strength training in college,” Gruden told Fox 13 recently. “Once I discovered powerlifting it was, like, game over. I have something to compete in after football.”

There's little doubt Gruden is serious about his lifts and desire to compete against the world's premier powerlifters. In a recent TMZ video, he shared some pretty impressive bests on his big three lifts. "My best on the squat is a 622, best on the bench is a 440, and the deadlift is a 666," said Gruden.

Here's proof the powerlifting champ is capable of hoisting heavy-ass weight.

415..429..440 PR bw 183.6 #sbd A post shared by 2️⃣Gruden (@deucegruden) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Embrace the grind‼️..5th set of 4 @ 550 #usapl #sbd A post shared by 2️⃣Gruden (@deucegruden) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Currently an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins—where his uncle Jay Gruden owns the head coaching spot—Gruden is excited about his opportunity to work with the players and help them develop greater strength throughout the season.