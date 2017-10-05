News

The 'Justice League' Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters

The superhero squadron gets individual character posters in anticipation of the release of the film's final trailer before it hits theaters worldwide.

Erin Alexander thumbnail by
1 of 6
Photos: The Justice League Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters
Courtesy Image

The Justice League is "all in" and ready to save the world in a slew of individual character posters just released to the film's Twitter account. 

The kickass new portraits created a social media frenzy just a few days ahead of the debut of (what is assumed to be) the flick's final trailer on Sunday, October 8. 

Between Jason Momoa's intense sword-training preparation to play the shredded Aquaman and Wonder Woman's insane runaway success at the box office, we were already hyped to watch these superheroes join forces on the big screen for the first time. But these posters, featuring Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Batman, have taken our excitement to the next level.

Start your countdown to the Justice League premiere, which hits theaters on November 17, with these epic new character posters. 

2 of 6

1. The Flash

Photos: The Justice League Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters
Courtesy Image

Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, had to make some pretty drastic gains (you might remember him from The Perks of Being a Wallflower) to take on the role of the speedy suphero. 

Check out the full post on Twitter here.

3 of 6

2. Cyborg

Photos: The Justice League Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters
Courtesy Image

Ray Fisher will reprise his role as Cyborg in the new Justice League film—he last played the part in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Check out the full post on Twitter here.

4 of 6

3. Batman

Photos: The Justice League Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters
Courtesy Image

Despite the underwhelming reaction to Batman v. Superman, we are still stoked to see Ben Affleck return as the ridiculously ripped caped crusader.

Check out the full post on Twitter here.

5 of 6

4. Wonder Woman

Photos: The Justice League Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters
Courtesy Image

There's no doubt that the gorgeous Gal Gadot's return as Wonder Woman will draw plenty of people into the theater for Justice League.

Check out the full post on Twitter here.

6 of 6

5. Aquaman

Photos: The Justice League Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters
Courtesy Image

Whether he's shredding rock climbing walls or annihilating weighted pullups, there's no denying that Jason Momoa is an absolute monster in the gym. We can't wait to see him as Aquaman on the big screen.

Check out the full post on Twitter here.

Topics:
Comments