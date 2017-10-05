The 'Justice League' Squad is 'All In' in Badass New Movie Posters

Courtesy Image

The Justice League is "all in" and ready to save the world in a slew of individual character posters just released to the film's Twitter account.

The kickass new portraits created a social media frenzy just a few days ahead of the debut of (what is assumed to be) the flick's final trailer on Sunday, October 8.

Between Jason Momoa's intense sword-training preparation to play the shredded Aquaman and Wonder Woman's insane runaway success at the box office, we were already hyped to watch these superheroes join forces on the big screen for the first time. But these posters, featuring Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Batman, have taken our excitement to the next level.

Start your countdown to the Justice League premiere, which hits theaters on November 17, with these epic new character posters.